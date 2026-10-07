WASHINGTON — U.S. Vice President JD Vance has pointed to "political dynamics" in South Korea amid uncertainty over Seoul's participation in a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska, according to a U.S. media report Wednesday.

"I think you have some political dynamics, frankly, in South Korea, but we're going to get this done, whether the current government or the next government in South Korea, or frankly, whether we have to work with the Japanese and other nations, to get it done," Vance told Alaska's News Source in an interview on Tuesday while traveling the state.

Vance did not elaborate on what he meant by "political dynamics" in South Korea.

"People are desperate for the gas that comes out of the state. It's cheaper, it's higher quality, it's more reliable because it's coming from Alaska as opposed to some tin-pot dictatorship," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week announced South Korea's U.S. investment projects under last year's bilateral trade agreement: the construction of a gas-fired power plant in Texas, eight large-scale nuclear power plants and the LNG project in Alaska.

South Korea's industry ministry, however, said the Alaska LNG project had not yet been finalized, stressing that its commercial viability and other factors would need to be reviewed before any investment decision is made.

Vance also sought to distinguish the Trump administration's push for the long-discussed project from previous efforts to develop the pipeline." It's different because you have a president who delivers on his promises."

On Monday, the U.S. vice president said Seoul and Washington still need to "work out" details of the Alaska project, while expressing confidence that it will ultimately move forward.

South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said Tuesday the Alaska LNG project had previously failed to move forward due to its low commercial viability but has gained new strategic value following the war in the Middle East.

"It is true that the project had not moved forward because its commercial viability was clearly low," Kim said during a parliamentary audit in Seoul. "But it is also clear that it has gained new strategic value in the wake of the war in the Middle East."

Kim reiterated that "commercial rationality" remains a precondition for South Korea's participation and said Seoul is still at the stage of beginning its review of the project.