Turkey says will not send troops to fight Yemen's Houthis
Summary
Turkey ruled out sending troops to confront Yemen’s Houthi forces from Ankara on Thursday, despite its defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement requires members to support one another’s defense, not launch offensive operations. Turkish and Saudi military delegations will assess possible defensive measures. The agreement still requires ratification by Turkey’s parliament.
Key Facts
- The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was signed by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in August.
- Hakan Fidan said Turkey will not send troops to another country’s territory to launch an attack.
- The Houthis have launched attacks on Saudi Arabia since beginning a major offensive in Yemen against the internationally recognized, Saudi-backed government.
- The agreement links Turkey’s NATO forces, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which the article describes as the Muslim world’s only nuclear-armed state.
ANKARA — Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday ruled out sending troops to confront Yemen's Houthi forces, despite a defence pact with Saudi Arabia.
The Iran-backed fighters have launched a wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia since they began a major offensive in Yemen against the internationally recognised, Saudi-backed government there.
Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in August, committing the three countries to come to each other's aid in the event one were attacked.
"This is a defence agreement," said Hakan Fidan, adding, "If one of the countries is attacked, you support its defence. This is not an offensive agreement."
Turkey "will not send its troops to another country's territory to launch an attack," he stressed.
Fidan said Turkish and Saudi military delegations would work together to assess what defensive measures might be needed, without giving details.
The agreement, which still needs parliamentary ratification in Turkey, links NATO's second-largest army, Gulf oil giant Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the Muslim world's only nuclear-armed state.
While the renewed violence has raised questions over whether the pact could draw members into the conflict, Turkish officials have repeatedly played that down.
"NATO was not built in a day," a Turkish diplomatic source told AFP last month.
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