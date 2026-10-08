Teen knife attack kills 1, injures 2 in Polish school

WARSAW, — A 15-year-old fatally stabbed the caretaker at his former school in Poland and wounded two other adults on Thursday, a day after a similar knife attack wounded nine in a Polish high school, police said.

Police arrested the boy after the attack at the John-Paul II primary school in Leszczydol-Nowiny, a small town 70 kilometres northeast of Warsaw, a police spokesperson told AFP.

"The caretaker was the first person assaulted by the former student," said Katarzyna Kucharska, spokesperson for the police in the Warsaw region.

"Then a teacher and the head of the school managed to overpower him, even though he struck them with his weapon."

The caretaker, 37, died of their wounds, regional police said on X (formerly Twitter).

Police said they had also detained a 17-year-old boy in another Polish town after he made it known that he intended to do "something spectacular" at his school.

Officers found a bag containing two knives in his apartment.

Thursday's attack came a day after a 19-year-old was arrested after nine people were wounded at a high school in Ostroleka, 120 kilometres north of Warsaw.