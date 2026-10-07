CDC sees low plague risk, monitors Siberia arrivals after worker death

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Erica Schwartz said on Wednesday the risk to the U.S. from an unconfirmed pneumonic plague case in Siberia is extremely low, but the agency is prepared to monitor and screen travelers.

"There are about 200 flights that come into the United States from Siberia, that region. We are working with Department of Homeland Security, working (with) Department of State, Department of War, and other agencies within the government to make sure that we know exactly if anyone from that area comes into the United States," Schwartz said at Wall Street Journal's The Future of Health event in Washington.