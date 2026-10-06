US trade deficit widens in August amid strong imports

WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August, driven by a surge in imports of goods amid robust domestic demand, keeping trade on track to again subtract from economic growth in the third quarter.

The trade shortfall increased 13.7 percent to $105.6 billion, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the deficit would be $102.0 billion.

The deterioration was flagged by data last week that showed an import-driven surge in the goods trade deficit in August.

Domestic demand increased at its fastest pace in more than three and a half years in the second quarter, reflecting robust consumer spending and business spending on equipment, mostly related to AI. The trend appears to have spilled over into the third quarter, with data last month showing strong consumer spending in August as well as orders and shipments of nondefense capital goods, excluding aircraft.

But businesses are relying on imports to meet demand. The increase in imports also has occurred despite President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs, which he has argued are meant to shrink the trade deficit.

Imports increased 4.3 percent to $420.8 billion in August. Goods imports jumped 5.3 percent to $342.2 billion. Exports rose 1.4 percent to $315.2 billion. Goods exports increased 2.2 percent to $205.7 billion.

Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product for three straight quarters, and economists estimate it could cut as much as 2.5 percentage points from GDP in the third quarter.

Growth estimates for the July-September quarter are mostly above a 3.0 percent annualized rate, with consumer spending expected to offset the drag from imports. The economy grew at a 2.2 percent pace in the second quarter.