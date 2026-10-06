Rubio downplays prospects of any future US free trade agreements

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed the prospect of the United States signing any new free trade agreements in the foreseeable future, speaking in Iceland on Tuesday.

Asked about a possible trade deal with Iceland during a visit to the country, he said:

"I think the era of free trade agreements for the foreseeable future is probably not going to be there — I mean, not with Iceland — just in general, writ large."