Mexico sends troops after US says shots fired across border
Summary
Mexico deployed 500 soldiers to Tamaulipas along the Texas border after the United States reported that personnel came under gunfire from the Mexican side on Monday. President Claudia Sheinbaum said Washington provided no evidence but Mexico offered troops along the Rio Grande. U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson said U.S. and Mexican forces would communicate and patrol both sides of the border.
Key Facts
- The troops were deployed in Tamaulipas, where the Northeast and Gulf drug cartels are fighting for control.
- The United States designated both the Northeast and Gulf cartels as foreign terrorist organizations in February 2025.
- Ronald Johnson said U.S. Coast Guard personnel were fired upon and that the Mexican troops would communicate directly with U.S. forces.
- Donald Trump has pressured Mexico to address drug trafficking and illegal migration since returning to power in 2025, while Claudia Sheinbaum has repeatedly declined offered U.S. military support.
MEXICO CITY — Mexico has deployed 500 soldiers to its border with Texas after the United States reported U.S. personnel coming under gunfire, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday.
The troops were posted in Tamaulipas state in an area wher the rival Northeast and Gulf drug cartels are fighting for control. The United States classified both as foreign terrorist organizations in February 2025.
In her routine morning press conference, Sheinbaum said the United States reported that it took "shots from the Mexican border." But she added that the Trump administration provided no evidence.
Mexico offered a troop deployment anyway along the Rio Grande, she said.
U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson wrote on X that U.S. Coast Guard personnel "were fired upon."
He said the newly deployed Mexican troops will communicate directly with U.S. forces.
"Together, we intend to patrol both sides of our shared border, protect our communities, and make it more difficult for criminal and terrorist organizations to operate," Johnson wrote.
Since returning to power in 2025, President Donald Trump has pressured Mexico to crack down on drug trafficking and illegal migration moving across the shared border.
Trump has offered U.S. military support but Sheinbaum has said no several times.
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