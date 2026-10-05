Ex-USFK commander warns time-based OPCON transfer could weaken deterrence against N. Korea

WASHINGTON — A former commander of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) warned Monday that hastening the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) to South Korea by setting an arbitrary timeline could increase security risks and weaken the allies' deterrence capabilities against North Korea.

Retired Gen. Robert Abrams, who led USFK from 2018-21, made the remarks during a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, as he discussed the allies' long-running efforts to transfer wartime OPCON from Washington to Seoul.

"From my perspective and experience, I think there's a lot of risk that hasn't been properly been explained to everyone about hastening this (OPCON transfer) and putting it on a timeline," Abrams said.

"Time-based fundamentally just increases risk and the risk is because there's still going to be operational shortfalls on the ROK military side," Abrams said, referring to South Korea by the acronym of its official name, the Republic of Korea.

Abrams stressed that Seoul and Washington "need to make sure that we have sufficient force and capability on the (Korean) peninsula and in the region to be able to adequately deter North Korea."

The former commander cautioned that setting a date without ensuring that Seoul has acquired the necessary military capabilities could create gaps in the allies' defense posture.

Seoul is pushing to retake wartime OPCON from Washington before the Lee Jae Myung administration's five-year term ends in 2030, or even as early as next year.

South Korea retook peacetime OPCON in 1994, but the U.S. retains wartime OPCON. The allies originally agreed in 2007 to transfer wartime OPCON by April 2012, but the handover has been repeatedly delayed as North Korea advanced its nuclear and missile programs.

The allies agreed to a "conditions-based" OPCON transition plan in October 2014, under which South Korea must lead the future combined command and secure key strike capabilities to counter North Korea's threats, while the regional security environment should be conducive to the OPCON handover.

Abrams also disputed an assessment that South Korea had reached 92 percent completion in the requirements in the OPCON transition process in 2020.

"Let me just be clear. That is not consistent with the facts," Abrams said. "I was the commander in Korea in 2020 ... and they were nowhere close to being 92 percent".

He said he was not privy to South Korea's current progress because details of the process are classified, but added that he was "fairly assured that there's still a number of shortfalls."

Gen. Xavier Brunson, the current USFK commander, has stressed that political expediency should not override military readiness in the OPCON transition process.