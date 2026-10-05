From samulnori to King Sejong: Korean culture sweeps Vietnam National University

HANOI — Traditional Korean folk music rang out across the campus of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities at Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Saturday.

Samulnori, a traditional Korean percussion performance that has largely disappeared from university campuses in Korea, was brought back to life by Vietnamese students in the heart of a Hanoi campus, performed by students in the Korean language department’s troupe.

The performance opened the “Vietnam Central and Northern Universities Korean Language Department Festival,” organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Vietnam and the Korea Foundation. The festival, which began in 2010, provides Korean language students with opportunities to interact and exchange ideas.

The 15 students, dressed in traditional Korean pants and jackets with vests and colorful sashes, each held a traditional drum or gong as they delivered an energetic performance. Whenever they sang songs such to the rhythm, some 300 spectators responded with enthusiastic applause.

Mai Thuy, 21, the troupe’s leader, said after the performance that the students had practiced intensively for more than a month for the opening ceremony. “I was very nervous, but once we started playing with excitement, I completely forgot about it,” she said with a smile.

A quiz for Korean language students was also held at the festival. A total of 60 students representing about 20 universities took part in the competition, which was modeled after a popular Korean quiz show in which participants write their answers on small boards after questions appear on a large screen.

Some questions were quite challenging, such as, “King Sejong created the Korean alphabet Hangul in 1446. True or false?” Cheers and groans erupted from the audience as representatives from their universities either survived or were eliminated.

Outdoor booths were set up by participating universities including Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Thang Long University and FPT University. Students and visitors enjoyed hands-on activities featuring traditional Korean games and food.

Students from Vietnam’s prestigious Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam set up a booth promoting King Sejong and shared homemade kimbap as part of their efforts to introduce Korea to visitors. Hoang Linh, a third-year student, said, “We wanted to share the meaning behind King Sejong’s creation and development of Hunminjeongeum out of his love for the people.”

In Vietnam, Korean has established itself as one of the country’s most popular second foreign languages, with enrollment scores for Korean-language programs ranking among the highest at universities, fueled by the active expansion of Korean companies in the country.

Seo Won-sam, consul general at the Korean Embassy in Vietnam, said in a congratulatory speech that “Korea-Vietnam relations will become deeper and stronger as more people learn from and understand each other.”

“Students learning Korean culture and language are a valuable asset who will help shape the future of both countries,” he said.

Woo Hyung-min, director of the Korea Foundation’s Vietnam office, said, “Your role in connecting Korea and Vietnam is limitless.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.















