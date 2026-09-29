SAN FRANCISCO — OpenAI launched a new mid-range artificial intelligence model Tuesday that costs five times less than its flagship offering, one day after scrapping an upgraded version deemed unreliable.

GPT-6.1 Sol ranks below OpenAI's most powerful model, GPT-6 Astra, released in early September. The company on Monday said it abandoned plans for GPT-6.1 Astra because the model frequently ignored instructions.

The announcement, made at the company's annual developer conference, marks the latest escalation in a price war with rival Anthropic as both firms prepare for initial public offerings.