LOS ANGELES — Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter claimed best collaboration and K-pop superstar Lisa won best pop video as MTV kicked off its annual Video Music Awards on Sunday.

"Bring Your Love" from Madonna and Carpenter earned the VMA collaboration award at the show in downtown Los Angeles. The pair had opened the ceremony with a high-energy performance of the song to the cheering crowd.

Madonna, the night's top nominee, said she enjoyed working with Carpenter because their work styles complemented each other.

"When I show up late, she shows up early," Madonna said, adding that both share the old-school habit of writing lyrics on pieces of paper. "It's been wonderful working with you, and I love this song," she added.

Lisa, a member of the group Blackpink, won the VMA for best pop video for her solo effort "Dream." Sporting a black outfit with large white fringe sleeves, she spoke through tears as she thanked her fans, known as Lillies.

"I wouldn't be here without you guys," she said as she held the VMA Moon Person trophy. "Thank you so much for your love and support."

Taylor Swift was in attendance and was set to be awarded the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. Swift has directed videos for many of her hits including "The Fate of Ophelia" and "All Too Well," plus the new single "Patient Zero," which was scheduled to debut during the VMAs telecast.

Swift, Madonna and Carpenter were all competing for the ceremony's top honor of video of the year. Madonna was nominated for “Confessions II - The Film," Carpenter for "Tears" and Swift for "Ophelia." Winners in the top categories are selected by fan votes.

The ceremony was broadcast live on CBS and MTV and streamed on Paramount+.



