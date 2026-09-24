US 30-year mortgage rates top 7%, highest in Trump presidency

WASHINGTON — U.S. mortgage rates have exceeded 7.0 percent, data showed Thursday, reaching their highest level since Donald Trump returned to the presidency as voters grapple with high costs of living ahead of midterm elections.

The popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.03 percent as of Thursday, a stark uptick from 6.30 percent the same period a year ago.

This is the highest average level since January 16 last year, just days before Trump returned to the White House, according to data from mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac.

Affordability is a major concern for U.S. voters just weeks before key midterm elections in November.

War in the Middle East, which unfolded after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran in late February, has caused fuel prices to surge as Tehran retaliated by blocking a vital waterway for energy transit.

The cost of regular gasoline, which U.S. households rely on, and diesel needed by farmers and truckers have both rocketed — putting pressure on consumers and businesses alike.

Higher diesel costs in turn threaten to filter through the world's biggest economy more broadly.

As inflation climbed, the U.S. central bank this month raised interest rates for the first time since 2023 in an effort to fight price increases.

Already, higher mortgage rates in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic have weighed on the U.S. housing market.

This week's uptick is set to hit prospective homebuyers further.

A separate report Thursday by the Commerce Department showed that sales of new U.S. homes rose by 6.4 percent in August on a month-on-month basis.

This took sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 684,000.

Despite the month-on-month increase, the level is 2.0 percent below that of August 2025.