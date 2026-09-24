Trump welcome to Xi demonstrates 'attraction' to dictators: top Democrat

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused President Donald Trump Thursday of being in thrall to authoritarian leaders — pointing to his red-carpet welcome for China's Xi Jinping.

"If you're a foreign authoritarian, Trump won't just invite you to visit America, he'll greet you plane-side," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "That's what Trump did, sort of as a supplicant, for Xi yesterday. That's what Trump did for Putin in Alaska last year. This man has an atavistic attraction to dictators, to bad people."