UNITED NATIONS — The catastrophic Nepal flooding last month was "not just a local tragedy, it was a warning to the world," the country's Prime Minister Balendra Shah told the United Nations on Thursday.

Shah said a warming climate was "destabilizing the fragile Himalayan ecology," melting permafrost and glaciers and accelerating hazards.

He urged the international community to help bear the cost of adapting to climate change, because "Nepal cannot build resilience alone against a crisis made worse by the failure of global governance."