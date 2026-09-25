Iran threatens neighbors as US sanctions disrupt flights

Tehran — Iran has threatened neighboring countries if they choose to enforce new U.S. aviation sanctions that have led to restrictions on international flights to and from the country.

The warning came as Iranian carriers canceled a number of international flights after the U.S. threatened airports and aviation service providers with secondary sanctions if they did business with Iranian airlines.

"Aligning with the United States in implementing hostile policies will remain etched in the memory of the Iranian people," Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, wrote on X on Friday.

"Airspace is either open to all or to no one," he continued. "If Iran is denied the right to fly and access airport services, no country in the region will have it either."

This week several countries stopped doing business with Iranian airlines and are refusing to allow them to use their airspace.

Only a handful of Iranian airlines are still flying from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport to destinations including Russia, China and Turkey.

Istanbul in particular is an important hub for travellers heading between Iran and Europe or the United States. Passengers there have recently reported uncertainty and chaos at Iranian airline counters.

Mahan Air, Iran's largest and most modern private airline, has already been forced to suspend its services to Turkey.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that Washington was seeking to deter countries from cooperating with Iranian airlines.

He threatened countries with exclusion from the U.S. dollar system if they provide Iranian airlines with fuel or ground services, or sell tickets on their behalf.



