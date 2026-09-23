WASHINGTON — Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington Wednesday evening, where he received a rare greeting from U.S. President Donald Trump, who met his counterpart at the base’s airport instead of waiting for him to drive to the White House.

Trump’s decision to greet Xi shows how far the U.S. president is going to honor China’s leader as he made his first state visit to the U.S. capital in more than a decade.

Xi says China, US should be ‘partners, not rivals’

In a statement marking his arrival in the U.S., China’s leader wrote that his country and the U.S. “should be partners, not rivals.”

“Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand and the two countries can contribute to each other’s success, thereby benefiting the wider world,” Xi said.

Xi’s statement also suggested that the two sides “should move toward each other and work together to build a stable relationship — one where cooperation is the mainstay, competition is kept within proper limits, differences are managed and peace can be expected.”

Welcoming red carpet rolled out — with a bit of a struggle

A giant red carpet was rolled out at the bottom of the red stairs leading down from Xi’s jet, which touched down at Joint Base Andrews at about 5:40 p.m. It took several U.S. service members and an animated director of sorts to unroll the carpet, steer it into place and get it straightened out.

Chinese officials briefly waited at the entrance of the jet while the carpet was adjusted.

Greeting for Xi echoes Trump's welcome for Putin last year

The 30-meter red carpet unfurled as Xi stepped off his plane outside Washington recalled a similar, extra-long one the U.S. laid out for Russian President Vladimir Putin when he touched down at a U.S. air force base in Alaska last summer.

When Putin arrived in August 2025, he shook hands with Trump while both grinned. The first lady was not present. Trump and Putin then took the unusual step of climbing into the U.S. president’s limo to share a ride that whisked them to ultimately unsuccessful talks about ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

This time, Trump and the first lady appeared in person to greet Xi and his wife, a rare planeside welcome that departs from standard diplomatic protocol.

There was a 21-person honor guard, a flyover from two B1 bombers, flower presenters, platoons from each military service and the flags and anthems of both countries.

China offered Trump an elaborate welcome ceremony when Air Force One touched down for his visit to Beijing in May, involving top officials and school children acting as greeters, but Xi did not attend personally.

Kids present flowers to Xi, wife Peng

Two American children presented bouquets of yellow-colored flowers to the Chinese leader and his wife as the U.S. president and first lady welcomed them at Joint Base Andrews.

Xi bids goodbye to the Trumps at airport

After a brief exchange with Trump on the tarmac, Xi walked over a few steps to shake hands with the U.S. first lady and bid farewell to the couple. Xi had a smile on his face and looked relaxed.

Both Xi and his wife were seen entering their vehicle, and the Trumps waited a while before walking off.

The two leaders are set to meet Thursday for formal talks.

In brief comments to reporters upon returning to the White House, Trump said of going to greet Xi’s plane, “I think they appreciate it, tremendous people.”

Airport pomp delivers propaganda win for Beijing, former diplomat says

Danny Russel, a State department official during the Obama administration, said Trump has given the Chinese leader what Beijing wanted.

“Such extreme deference is valuable evidence that China’s leader is now held in extraordinarily high esteem by the president of the United States,” said Russel, now a distinguished fellow at Asia Society Policy Institute.

“Beijing uses this at home and internationally to show China’s — and Xi’s — growing stature,” Russel said.

And it may not serve U.S. interests, because Beijing is likely to “see this level of deferential accommodation as an indicator of weakness,” he said.











