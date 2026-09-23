China's Xi to visit Washington without CEO delegation, sources say
Summary
China's President Xi Jinping will arrive in Washington this week without the Chinese business delegation Beijing had sought for his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Two sources said the White House had other priorities and did not want Chinese firms it believes have links to China’s military represented. Trump is due to host a state dinner for Xi on Thursday, with U.S. company executives expected to attend.
Key Facts
- Reuters reported last week that China had been finalizing a group of business leaders to join Xi’s U.S. trip, including companies facing U.S. regulatory scrutiny.
- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said at a Wednesday briefing that they did not have relevant information about whether business leaders would accompany Xi.
- The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- U.S. company executives expected to attend the state dinner include Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Albert Bourla and Mark Zuckerberg.
BEIJING — China's President Xi Jinping will arrive in Washington this week without the delegation of Chinese business leaders that Beijing had sought to bring for meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, two people familiar with the matter said.
Reuters reported last week that China was finalising a group of business leaders to join Xi's U.S. trip, potentially including companies facing U.S. regulatory scrutiny.
It was not immediately clear why the proposed delegation would not attend.
One source said the White House has other priorities, while a second source said U.S. officials did not want Chinese firms they believe have links to China's military to be represented. Both sources declined to be identified because the plan was not public.
Asked at a regular briefing on Wednesday whether business leaders would accompany Xi on his U.S. visit, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said: "I do not have the relevant information."
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump is due to host a state dinner for Xi at the White House on Thursday that U.S. company executives are expected to attend.
Those expected to participate include Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Meta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg.
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