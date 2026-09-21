US lawmakers urge Trump to maintain ban on Chinese automakers

WASHINGTON — More than two dozen Democratic lawmakers on Friday urged President Donald Trump to keep in place a ban on Chinese automakers out of the U.S. market, ahead of his meeting with China's President Xi Jinping this week.

"We urge you to maintain strong protections against Chinese automobiles and connected vehicle technologies and ensure that China does not gain access to our market through direct imports, local production, and other avenues of circumvention," said the 27 lawmakers led by Representative Debbie Dingell.

Earlier this month, Trump told Fox News he would accept Chinese car companies building cars in the United States.