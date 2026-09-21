TEHRAN — The United States has refused to issue visas for members of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's delegation, including his communications team, for this week's trip to the U.N. General Assembly, Iranian state media reported Monday.

Pezeshkian will be the highest-ranking Iranian official to enter the United States since the war began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

"In an unprecedented hostile move by the U.S. government, (U.S. President Donald) Trump has denied U.S. visas to certain members of the president's high-level delegation, including members of his communications team," state news agency IRNA reported.

The Mehr news agency also carried the story, citing a spokesperson for the Iranian presidency, and added that Pezeshkian will address the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

The U.S. has authorized the Iranian delegation to travel for the U.N. General Assembly but will, like last year, put restrictions in place.

Iran's delegation will not, for instance, be allowed to purchase luxury goods or other items, the State Department said on Thursday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, part of the delegation to the U.N., left Iran on Sunday evening for a stopover in Qatar.

Iran says it has conveyed to the U.S., via Qatar as mediator, conditions for reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz oil and gas shipping route, which it has choked off since the war began.

The United States, in turn, is imposing a counterblockade of Iranian ports.



