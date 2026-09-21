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Iran says it has new targets, weapons ready if US launches new attack, Fars news says

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By Reuters
  • Published KST
Members of Iranian militia forces (Basij) attend a military march in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 18, in this photo provided by West Asia News Agency. REUTERS-Yonhap

Members of Iranian militia forces (Basij) attend a military march in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 18, in this photo provided by West Asia News Agency. REUTERS-Yonhap

DUBAI— Iran would use new weapons and target locations not previously

attacked if the United States launched a new offensive against it, Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency.

"If a new aggression occurs, we will certainly change the weaponry and the geography of the war," Mohebbi said, adding that Tehran was prepared for a prolonged conflict.