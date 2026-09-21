Iran says it has new targets, weapons ready if US launches new attack, Fars news says
By Reuters
DUBAI— Iran would use new weapons and target locations not previously
attacked if the United States launched a new offensive against it, Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency.
"If a new aggression occurs, we will certainly change the weaponry and the geography of the war," Mohebbi said, adding that Tehran was prepared for a prolonged conflict.