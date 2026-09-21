China confirms Xi to visit US this week for Trump talks

BEIJING — China's leader Xi Jinping will visit the United States this week for talks with President Donald Trump, Beijing confirmed on Monday.

Xi will be there from Wednesday to Friday, a government statement said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the two leaders would "have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations and world peace and development."

Beijing would "work with the U.S. to enrich the substance of the relationship of constructive strategic stability between China and the U.S., strengthen dialogue and cooperation, (and) properly manage differences," he added.

Washington had already made clear that the leaders of the world's two biggest economies were due to meet this week, in what is expected to be a bid to ease tensions over trade, technology and broader strategic issues.

Trump will personally welcome Xi at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday before their meetings the following day, a U.S. official confirmed. The U.S. leader was welcomed by China's vice president when he landed in Beijing for his state visit in May.

"I'll be discussing almost everything with him," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

The simmering trade war between the two countries is a key concern, and the threat of military confrontation over Taiwan looms large as well.

While both sides have maintained a tariff truce for nearly a year, they have yet to secure a lasting agreement.

Vice Premier He Lifeng, China's top negotiator for trade, is in the United States for meetings with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The two discussed creating a communication channel for AI concerns, as they met on Sunday.

Trump's Iran war casts a long shadow too, as China seeks to avoid U.S. sanctions against countries dealing with Tehran, despite reports that Beijing supplied Iran with intelligence for a strike on U.S. troops.



