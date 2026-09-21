China confirms Xi to visit US this week for Trump talks
Summary
China confirmed that Xi Jinping will visit the United States from Wednesday to Friday for talks with President Donald Trump in Washington. Beijing said the two leaders will discuss major issues in China-U.S. relations, while the visit is expected to focus on trade, technology and broader strategic tensions. Trump will welcome Xi at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday before their meetings the following day. The talks come as both sides try to manage a tariff truce, Taiwan tensions and AI-related concerns.
Key Facts
- Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing wants to strengthen dialogue and cooperation and properly manage differences with the United States.
- Trump said on Air Force One that he would be discussing almost everything with Xi.
- Vice Premier He Lifeng, China’s top trade negotiator, was in the United States for meetings with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
- The two sides discussed creating a communication channel for AI concerns during their meeting on Sunday.
- The tariff truce between China and the United States has held for nearly a year, but the countries still have no lasting agreement.
BEIJING — China's leader Xi Jinping will visit the United States this week for talks with President Donald Trump, Beijing confirmed on Monday.
Xi will be there from Wednesday to Friday, a government statement said.
Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the two leaders would "have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations and world peace and development."
Beijing would "work with the U.S. to enrich the substance of the relationship of constructive strategic stability between China and the U.S., strengthen dialogue and cooperation, (and) properly manage differences," he added.
Washington had already made clear that the leaders of the world's two biggest economies were due to meet this week, in what is expected to be a bid to ease tensions over trade, technology and broader strategic issues.
Trump will personally welcome Xi at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday before their meetings the following day, a U.S. official confirmed. The U.S. leader was welcomed by China's vice president when he landed in Beijing for his state visit in May.
"I'll be discussing almost everything with him," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.
The simmering trade war between the two countries is a key concern, and the threat of military confrontation over Taiwan looms large as well.
While both sides have maintained a tariff truce for nearly a year, they have yet to secure a lasting agreement.
Vice Premier He Lifeng, China's top negotiator for trade, is in the United States for meetings with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
The two discussed creating a communication channel for AI concerns, as they met on Sunday.
Trump's Iran war casts a long shadow too, as China seeks to avoid U.S. sanctions against countries dealing with Tehran, despite reports that Beijing supplied Iran with intelligence for a strike on U.S. troops.
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