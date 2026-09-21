NEW YORK — U.S. and Chinese officials focused on trade issues and AI during successful talks in New York on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng ended, Bessent said the two sides agreed to meet again. He gave no further details.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the meeting would lay the groundwork for a successful summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.



