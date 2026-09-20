Russian election enters final day after Ukraine targets Moscow in massive drone attack

MOSCOW — Ukraine launched what Moscow's mayor called the biggest ever drone attack on the Russian capital on Sunday in what he said was an unsuccessful attempt to disrupt the final day of a parliamentary election that President Vladimir Putin has cast as a test of support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Two people were killed in the surrounding Moscow region and the capital's oil refinery — which has been hit before — was struck, local authorities said. Reuters witnesses heard blasts in Moscow and saw plumes of smoke billowing from the refinery site. It was not clear what damage the facility had sustained. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

"The biggest attack by enemy drones has been repelled. Since yesterday, more than 1,600 drones have been shot down across all fronts. Of these, 450 were approaching Moscow," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement on Telegram.

One of the drones had struck a residential building, but none of its residents had lost their lives, he said.

"This unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections. The enemy did not succeed," said Sobyanin.

The State Duma vote, the first since Russia launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022, is expected to see the ruling United Russia party easily retain its dominance in a political system critics say does not tolerate dissent. The Kremlin is likely to present the outcome as evidence of public backing for Putin's policies and for the war, Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two, now in its fifth year with no sign of ending soon.

Most anti-war candidates were barred from the ballot. Those who did run from the liberal Yabloko party, which has polled in the single digits in recent years but hoped to tap into war fatigue, said they feared for their freedom after courts handed long jail terms to two senior party figures before the vote for comments about the conflict deemed illegal by authorities.

Discrediting the army or spreading what authorities regard as fake news are punishable by lengthy prison sentences.

In a small act of defiance, Yabloko's leader, Nikolai Rybakov, demonstrably spoiled his ballot paper, writing his party's name and the slogan "For peace."

The Kremlin says national unity and some censorship are necessary during what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine. It casts the conflict as part of an existential struggle with a hostile West and says Ukrainian intelligence services and other enemies are stepping up efforts to stir unrest inside Russia.

Permitted opposition parties could benefit

Russian electoral officials said on Saturday that an online voting system in Moscow had come under cyberattack. Kyiv, which has suspended elections under martial law, has dismissed the Russian vote as a "pseudo election."

Putin on Friday also accused Ukraine of trying to interfere in the election, citing what he said was a Ukrainian strike on the home of an election official in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that killed Elena Astanina, the official. Reuters could not independently verify details of the attack and there was no comment from Kyiv.

Despite what experts see as the election's predictable outcome, the NEST think-tank in Berlin, co-founded by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, whom Russian authorities have designated "a foreign agent," said the vote could still produce awkward moments for the Kremlin at a time of economic strain.

"The consequences of the war are increasingly being felt within the country, and accumulated anxiety and frustration may translate into votes for the systemic opposition parties that the Kremlin has allowed to remain on the ballot," it said in a note.

It said the Communist party and the New People party could attract votes the authorities would prefer to go to United Russia. Both parties have consistently voted in line with United Russia on major issues.

Putin told the nation in a televised address before the election that the vote would underline support for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

"Your choice, and your will, will once again demonstrate that millions of people stand behind our soldiers, that we are a united people bound together by shared values, historical memory, and love for our homeland, and that no one will succeed in dividing or intimidating us," said Putin.

Initial results are expected to start emerging at around 1800 GMT on Sunday, with more complete results available on Monday.



