Korea's limited Hormuz role may not satisfy Trump: expert

SEATTLE — President Lee Jae Myung’s proposal to expand South Korea’s maritime security role in the Strait of Hormuz while ruling out involvement in the war represents a “realistic and constructive” contribution, but may not be enough to satisfy U.S. President Donald Trump, a U.S. expert said.

Scott Snyder, president and CEO of the Korea Economic Institute of America (KEI) and a longtime scholar of South Korea-U.S. alliance and security issues, said Lee’s approach is consistent with how South Korea has responded to similar U.S. requests in the past.

“Something along those lines represents a realistic and constructive offer from South Korea, but by President Trump’s logic such a limited contribution may not pass muster,” Snyder told The Korea Times.

Lee said Friday that South Korea would not deploy troops or military assets in a way that would involve the country in the war, while confirming that Seoul is considering strengthening the role of the Cheonghae Unit to protect Korean commercial vessels, oil shipping routes and citizens.

Snyder noted that South Korea responded to previous U.S. requests in Iraq and Afghanistan, but its contributions were largely tied to U.N.-backed post-conflict stabilization efforts rather than bilateral participation in an active conflict.

The Cheonghae Unit, meanwhile, has more than a decade of experience in multinational anti-piracy and maritime security operations.

Whether an expanded mission would satisfy Washington could depend on how the situation develops, Snyder said.

“Under normal circumstances, such a mission would be appreciated and desirable, but the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains dynamic and unpredictable,” he said.

Snyder added that protecting commercial shipping alone may not be feasible under some conditions or sufficient to meet U.S. expectations.

Trump has publicly pressed South Korea to contribute to efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, making Seoul’s response a point of tension between the allies.

Still, Snyder said the issue should be viewed as part of the broader South Korea-U.S. relationship rather than in isolation.

“Korea’s potential contribution to security in the Strait of Hormuz is one source of strain and misunderstanding based on President Trump’s tweet, but it may not be the core issue,” he said.

He pointed to the broader security and trade relationship, South Korea’s implementation of its U.S. investment agreement and the future geopolitical landscape in Northeast Asia as other factors shaping the alliance.







