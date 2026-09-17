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Trump says progress made toward establishing US Army base in Poland

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By Reuters
  • Published KST
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in the courtyard of the Pentagon on Sept. 11 in Arlington, Virginia. Getty Images via AFP-Yonhap

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in the courtyard of the Pentagon on Sept. 11 in Arlington, Virginia. Getty Images via AFP-Yonhap

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Thursday that progress is being made toward establishing a U.S. Army base in Poland, crediting "the bold leadership" of Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

"If this happens, the location will be announced very soon. This will be a historic step for our Great U.S./Polish Alliance," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Poland has been pushing for a bigger allied presence on NATO's eastern flank after Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022.