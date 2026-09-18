Iran says struck oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Summary
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Friday they struck a Togo-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, according to state news agency IRNA. Tehran said the vessel, identified as Trend, was detained after a fire broke out on board during an attempted illegal passage. UKMTO reported a security incident Thursday in the strait, 16 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, but did not identify the vessel. It was unclear whether the two reports referred to the same ship.
Key Facts
- IRNA said the tanker was sailing under the Togolese flag in the Strait of Hormuz when it was struck.
- The Revolutionary Guards statement said the vessel Trend was targeted and detained after a fire broke out on board.
- UKMTO reported a security incident Thursday 16 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman.
- UKMTO did not identify the vessel involved and said it was unclear whether it was the same tanker mentioned by the Revolutionary Guards.
TEHRAN — Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Friday they struck an oil tanker sailing under the Togolese flag in the Strait of Hormuz, state news agency IRNA reported.
Tehran has imposed an effective blockade of the strait since the United States and Israel struck Iran in late February.
The Islamic republic wants to charge tolls for passage, attacking ships it accuses of attempting to circumvent its preferred route.
"The Togo-flagged oil tanker 'Trend' had been targeted and detained after a fire broke out on board," the statement said, referring to an attempted "illegal passage" through the vital waterway.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced Thursday a "security incident in the Strait of Hormuz, 16 nautical miles (29.6 km) northeast of Khasab, Oman."
UKMTO did not provide details about the vessel involved, and it is unclear whether it is the same mentioned by the Revolutionary Guards.
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