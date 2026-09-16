Bessent says US open to discussing shared AI risks with China, Axios reports

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States is open to discussing shared risks with China in upcoming AI talks this weekend, Axios reported Wednesday, citing a statement from Bessent.

"The United States remains the leader in AI, and we are open to discussions on avoiding shared risks and avoiding bifurcation of our two systems. We expect our discussions to cover both open and closed weight models," Axios quoted the statement saying.

Bessent on Tuesday said he would meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this weekend ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.