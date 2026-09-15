Trump says 'no help' countries should reimburse US after Iran war ends
Summary
Donald Trump said in Washington that countries that were no help should reimburse the United States after the Iran war ends. He made the remark in a social media post while the U.S. sought cooperation to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and safe. He did not name specific countries, but the remarks come as Seoul weighs whether to commit military assets to secure the waterway. In April, Trump separately singled out South Korea as not helpful and said U.S. troops are stationed there in harm’s way near North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.
Key Facts
- Trump posted the remarks on Truth Social on Monday and said the countries of the world that were no help should reimburse the United States when the conflict ends.
- The Strait of Hormuz is described as a crucial shipping route for oil, natural gas, fertilizer and other commodities.
- Trump did not mention any country by name in the post.
- In April, Trump singled out South Korea as not helpful and said the U.S. had stationed troops there in harm’s way near North Korea's nuclear arsenal.
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump has said countries that have been "no help" should "reimburse" the United States when the Iran war ends, as the U.S. has sought international cooperation in restoring free and safe passage through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
Trump made the remarks in a social media post on Monday, as Seoul has been deliberating on whether to commit its military assets to help secure the waterway, a crucial shipping route for oil, natural gas, fertilizer and other commodities, which Iran has effectively choked off during the war.
"Oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait. The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the United States of America when this SCAM Confligration is all over," he wrote on Truth Social, apparently misspelling "conflagration" as "confligration."
"We are doing it much more for others, than we are for ourselves, and we have been for Generations!" he added.
He did not mention any particular countries by name.
In April, Trump singled out South Korea, arguing that the Asian ally was "not helpful" to the U.S. despite Washington having stationed its troops "in harm's way" in the Asian country, which he stressed is located "right next to" North Korea's nuclear arsenal.
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