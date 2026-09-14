Yield on 10-year US Treasury note at 5% for 1st time since 2023
Summary
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit 5 percent in New York on Monday as oil prices climbed on Middle East war fears and inflation worries. Near 1430 GMT, the yield stood at 5.01 percent, its highest level since October 2023. Higher oil prices also pushed both major crude contracts above 100 dollars a barrel, reinforcing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike on Wednesday. Analysts also cited the U.S. budget deficit and the artificial intelligence boom as factors putting upward pressure on bond yields.
Key Facts
- The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stood at 5.01 percent near 1430 GMT, its highest level since October 2023.
- Oil prices rose about four percent after Saudi Arabia shut its East-West pipeline following drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.
- Both major crude contracts were above 100 dollars a barrel.
- The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond was at its highest level in nearly 20 years.
- Analysts also pointed to the U.S. budget deficit and the artificial intelligence boom as factors flooding the bond market and pushing rates higher.
NEW YORK — The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit five percent Monday as oil prices rose further amid a Middle East war that has exacerbated the inflation outlook.
Near 1430 GMT, the yield stood at 5.01 percent, its highest level since October 2023.
The move in the bond market came as oil prices advanced about four percent after Saudi Arabia shut its East-West pipeline — a key export route with Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz — following drone attacks by Yemen's Houthis.
The rise in oil prices, which means both major crude contracts now stand above $100 a barrel, has contributed to expectations that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates on Wednesday to counter inflation.
The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is currently at its highest level in nearly 20 years.
Besides higher oil prices, analysts have pointed to the U.S. budget deficit and the artificial intelligence boom as factors that have flooded the bond market, pushing rates higher.
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