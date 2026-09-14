NEW YORK — A selloff in U.S. government bonds is pushing up borrowing costs, which could squeeze households, companies, financial markets and the federal budget alike.

Here is a look at what has driven this trend, and its impact on consumers, companies, the U.S. government and global markets.

Why have yields been rising?

Investors point to several forces behind the move, which has sent the 30-year yield to its highest mark in nearly two decades: mounting government borrowing that markets must absorb, resilient economic growth, inflation risks from Middle East energy disruptions and the potential for the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher.

There are also growing questions about foreign appetite for U.S. debt, with some foreign investors showing signs of diversifying away from Treasuries. Heavy corporate borrowing for data centers and AI-related investment has increased competition for investor capital.

Some also see a potential "bond vigilante" moment in which investors sell Treasuries to push back against fiscal or monetary policy, though skeptics say today's bond market is too large for any single group to move it that way.

What is the impact on consumers?

The 10-year Treasury yield serves as an important guide for mortgage rates as it generally moves in tandem with mortgage-backed securities. Higher rates shrink how much buyers can borrow for a given monthly payment and discourage existing homeowners with lower-rate mortgages from moving, weighing on home sales, construction and related spending. On Monday, the 10-year yield hit 5 percent for the first time in three years.

Rates on new auto loans and other fixed-rate consumer debt also tend to drift higher as market rates and lenders' funding costs rise, though the pass-through is not immediate or exact.

Credit-card rates more closely track banks' prime rates, which typically move with Fed policy. Here rising long-term yields alone may not lift card rates right away, but expectations of a more restrictive Fed can. Consumers locked into fixed-rate mortgages or auto loans are largely insulated until they refinance or start a new loan, while those carrying variable-rate debt feel the pinch faster.

What is the impact on companies?

Companies typically borrow at a Treasury yield plus a credit spread that compensates investors for default and liquidity risk. When the Treasury yield rises, corporate borrowing costs rise with it, and the pain is sharpest for companies issuing new bonds, refinancing debt or carrying floating-rate loans. Those that locked in low fixed rates years ago have more breathing room.

Higher borrowing costs can make capital-intensive projects such as data centers, energy infrastructure and industrial expansion less attractive, potentially curbing future investment and earnings growth. That is a particular concern for the tech sector, which is issuing record amounts of debt to finance AI-related projects.

The stock market impact is less straightforward. Rising yields reduce the present value investors assign to future profits, a particular risk for high-growth tech names. But if yields are climbing because the economy is strengthening and profits are improving, the damage to equities may be limited.

What does it mean for the U.S. government?

Treasury yields are what the government pays to borrow, and higher yields raise federal interest costs.

Rising interest costs leave policymakers less room to fund other priorities without raising revenue, cutting elsewhere or borrowing more.

That creates a feedback risk: concern about the fiscal trajectory can itself push yields higher as investors demand more compensation to hold long-dated debt, which in turn raises the cost of servicing a debt load that keeps growing.

Why do global markets care?

Treasuries are the benchmark "risk-free" asset for global finance, anchoring the pricing of mortgages, corporate bonds, emerging-market debt, private credit and stock valuations worldwide.

A sustained rise in U.S. yields can pull capital toward dollar assets, strengthening the dollar and tightening financial conditions abroad, which makes it harder for lower-rated companies, indebted governments and emerging-market borrowers to refinance.

For banks, insurers and pension funds, a fast rise can also erode the market value of existing long-dated bonds. Institutions forced to sell before maturity can lock in losses, even though the securities will repay face value if held to term.