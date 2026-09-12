SANAA — Houthi fighters in Yemen said Sunday they used drones and missiles to attack a military base in southern Saudi Arabia.

The attack at the Sharurah base targeted "weapons depots and command and control centres that are managing the aggression against our nation and people", Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.

The date of the operation was not specified. Clashes have increased this week between the Iran-allied Houthis and Yemeni government forces, which are backed by Riyadh.



