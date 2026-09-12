Iran says to discuss Hormuz with Gulf states in Oman on Monday
Summary
Iran said it will meet Gulf states in Oman on Monday to discuss the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway it has blockaded during the Middle East war. The foreign ministry said the talks aim to improve regional understanding and shared security. Iraq and other littoral Persian Gulf states will take part.
Key Facts
- Iran has been at war since February 28, when U.S.-Israeli strikes killed its supreme leader.
- The Strait of Hormuz previously carried one-fifth of world oil supplies before the blockade.
- Oil prices rose past 100 dollars a barrel this week as the blockade continued.
- Iran now requires vessels to obtain permission to transit the strait and is considering a mechanism to impose service fees.
TEHRAN — Iran's foreign ministry said the country would meet with Gulf states in Oman on Monday to discuss the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which the Islamic republic has blockaded during the Middle East war.
"This meeting is intended to promote better understanding among the countries of the region and help strengthen shared regional security," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"Iraq and other littoral Persian Gulf states" will participate, it added.
Iran has been at war since February 28, when U.S.-Israeli strikes killed its supreme leader.
Iran retaliated with attacks across the region and blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of world oil supplies previously flowed.
More than six months into the Middle East war, the blockade continues to drive up oil prices, which soared past $100 a barrel this week.
Oman and Iran, which both border the Strait of Hormuz, have been discussing for several weeks how the crucial waterway will be managed in the future.
The strait was free to transit before the war, but Iran now requires vessels to obtain permission and is considering a mechanism to impose service fees.
Ships that do not comply are regularly targeted by Iranian strikes, while the United States periodically bombs the Iranian coastline to challenge the Islamic republic's control of the strait.
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