Police say 5 dead, 40 injured in tour bus crash in eastern Switzerland

GENEVA — Police say five people have died and 40 others have been injured in an accident involving a tour bus in eastern Switzerland.

The Dutch tour bus overturned Thursday afternoon between the villages of Susch and Zernez in the Alpine canton of Graubuenden, prompting rescuers to rush to the scene.

Three people remained in serious condition at hospital, police said.

Police said the bus had 45 adults on board when it came off the road and overturned.

Prosecutors and police were investigating what led to the accident.