Police say 5 dead, 40 injured in tour bus crash in eastern Switzerland
Summary
A Dutch tour bus overturned in eastern Switzerland on Thursday afternoon, leaving several people dead and others injured. The crash happened between Susch and Zernez in Graubuenden, and rescue teams, ambulances and five helicopters were sent to the scene. Police said the coach hit a crash barrier before overturning, and no other vehicles were believed to be involved. Swiss authorities said they would investigate the accident thoroughly.
Key Facts
- Swiss media said 48 people were on the bus.
- A spokeswoman for ANVR said the passengers were Dutch.
- The Dutch Foreign Ministry said it was too early to know the number of victims.
- Travel agency Oad said it was deeply shocked and devastated by the tragic bus accident.
GENEVA — Police say five people have died and 40 others have been injured in an accident involving a tour bus in eastern Switzerland.
The Dutch tour bus overturned Thursday afternoon between the villages of Susch and Zernez in the Alpine canton of Graubuenden, prompting rescuers to rush to the scene.
Three people remained in serious condition at hospital, police said.
Police said the bus had 45 adults on board when it came off the road and overturned.
Prosecutors and police were investigating what led to the accident.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.