New Delhi faces traffic chaos ahead of BRICS summit

NEW DELHI — Bad traffic is a fact of life in New Delhi, but it's often at its worst when foreign dignitaries come to town.

As India's capital prepares to host a summit of the BRICS grouping of countries this weekend, parts of one of the world’s busiest urban centers have been turned into tightly controlled security zones.

Even as many Delhi residents are proud to play host to a gathering of world leaders, the traffic chaos is testing their patience and prompting widespread complaints about how the city plans for major events. BRICS is a grouping of 11 major emerging markets and developing countries, named after an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed Friday, with barricades, checkpoints and traffic curbs in place across major roads and key areas a day before the summit begins Saturday. City authorities also declared it a public holiday in an effort to reduce traffic and limit movement across the city.

Government offices, schools and many private businesses were closed, reducing traffic and giving security agencies greater control over movement. Some schools shut their doors on Thursday. Similar measures were imposed in 2023, when New Delhi hosted the G20 summit.

The restrictions are disrupting daily life in a capital already notorious for chronic congestion. Millions of vehicles compete for space on its roads each day, and even short trips can stretch into lengthy commutes.

Officials said the restrictions were necessary to ensure the smooth running of the major multilateral gathering. They urged residents to work from home where possible, plan journeys in advance and follow official traffic advisories.

But millions of Delhi residents still needed to go to work. Office workers, delivery drivers and daily wage earners reported difficulties reaching work as roads were closed, routes diverted and traffic restrictions changed. Taxi fares rose in some areas as drivers faced longer routes and congestion, while residents complained of confusion over changing restrictions.

Some took to social media to post images of barricaded roads and ask for advice about getting around.

Neeraj Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, said the restrictions were hitting poorer residents hardest.

“If a one-kilometer journey turns into an eight-kilometer detour, what are we supposed to do?” he asked.

Kumar, who has been driving for 35 years, said authorities should ensure that security measures for foreign delegates do not come at the expense of residents.

“The government should make proper arrangements for foreign delegates so that neither the public nor the guests should face any trouble,” he said.

Mohammed Eliyas, a young delivery driver, said the restrictions would prevent many workers from earning for several days.

“Even if we reach work, we will get stuck in traffic. We won’t be able to work,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are among the leaders expected to attend the summit Saturday and Sunday.

BRICS has expanded from its original membership to include 11 countries that together represent about half the world’s population and a significant share of global energy, resources and economic output. The group has sought a larger role in a global order long dominated by the United States and its Western allies and has gained support in parts of the Global South, where countries have criticized Western-led financial institutions.