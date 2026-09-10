President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed a $5,000 "Trump dividend" payment to U.S. adults if his Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections.

Here is what we know about Trump's pledge:

Who would get the money and where would it come from?

Trump said the checks would go to all adult U.S. citizens -- about 240 million people, according to the U.S. Census. That would cost a total of $1.2 trillion.

Vice President JD Vance suggested on Fox News after Trump's speech that the U.S. government could draw on tariff revenue, which has been juiced by Trump's trade wars. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the government has taken in $167 billion so far in the fiscal year that ends September 30 -- not nearly enough to cover the cost of Trump's proposed giveaway.

The payments would instead widen the government's budget gap, which is already at a level that alarms budget watchdogs.

CBO estimates the government will spend $2.1 trillion more than it collects in revenue in the current fiscal year and projects that figure will grow in the years to come as the population ages.

Would the payments be legal?

Candidates regularly promise benefits in return for votes.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump promised tax breaks for seniors, tipped workers and other targeted groups — and delivered them in his "One Big Beautiful Bill" the following year.

Democratic candidates, including President-elect Joe Biden, promised a third round of COVID-19 relief checks in a Georgia special election in 2021 and delivered when they won control of Congress.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a comparable promise is legal. In a unanimous 1982 decision, the high court overturned a lower-court ruling that had invalidated the election of a Kentucky official who had promised to save taxpayer money by lowering county commissioners' salaries.

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, offered voters a chance to win $1 million in 2024 if they signed a petition to support the Constitution. That drew legal challenges, still unresolved, from voters who said they had no real chance to win because Musk was seeking people to support his political action committee, which backed Republican candidates.

It would be difficult to challenge Trump's dividend in court, as voters might have trouble showing that they had been directly harmed.

Would this have to pass Congress?

Yes. Congress has authority over spending under the U.S. Constitution.

Trump's Republicans control both the House and the Senate by narrow margins, and several members of his party have already reacted favorably to the idea.

Democrats would be sure to oppose any legislation and could block passage in the Senate, where a supermajority of 60 votes is needed to advance most legislation.

Republicans could invoke a complex budget process to bypass Democrats and approve the bill along party lines. They have successfully used this approach twice since Trump's January 2025 return to office, but have struggled to advance a third such package.

They have little time to act before the November 3 elections, as the House is scheduled to be in session for only one week before then. Congress could also try to act in a "lame-duck" session after the election.

Has the U.S. govnerment given money directly to citizens before?

Yes. Congress approved three separate direct payments in March 2020, December 2020 and March 2021 as part of sweeping relief packages to help people weather the economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. Those payments — up to $1,200, $600 and $1,400 per adult, respectively — were phased out for higher-income people. That amounted to 476 million payments totaling $814 billion, according to a congressional oversight committee. Investigators found numerous logistical problems, including fraud and $1.4 billion sent to dead people.

How would this affect the economy and financial markets?

Economic studies have shown that the pandemic-era stimulus checks contributed to the subsequent rise in inflation by substantially boosting consumer demand.

Those payments also boosted the stock market, with a measurable spike in retail trading volumes following each wave of stimulus deposits.

But Trump's proposed dividend could upend bond markets if the government funded it through borrowing. The massive influx of new Treasury debt, combined with revived inflation fears, could drive bond prices sharply lower and send yields soaring.

That could push government borrowing costs higher, further pressuring the U.S. budget at a time when interest payments already exceed military spending.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up to 4.91 percent on Thursday as investors assessed Trump's proposal.

Has Trump made similar promises in the past?

Trump promised a similar $2,000 dividend in November 2025 tied to tariff revenue and said it would not apply to wealthy people, though no follow-up action was taken.

Trump successfully sent a one-time "warrior dividend" payment of $1,776 to roughly 1.45 million military members in December 2025, drawing on money already approved by Congress.

On Thursday, Trump's White House said nearly 1 million Americans will get $500 payments to account for what it describes as excess fees charged for Affordable Care Act health insurance.