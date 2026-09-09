Trump says Iran war will end right after US midterm elections
Summary
President Donald Trump predicted in Washington that the war with Iran would end immediately after the U.S. midterm elections in November. He said Tehran was trying to influence the vote but could not withstand U.S. economic pressure much longer. Trump also said oil prices would come down after the election, while noting diplomatic talks remained a possibility. The conflict had entered its seventh month, and fighting had pushed Brent crude above $100 a barrel.
Key Facts
- The midterm elections are due to be held on Nov. 3 this year.
- On Wednesday, Iran said it attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. sank five Iranian oil tankers.
- Benchmark Brent crude futures breached $100 a barrel for the first time since July.
- Trump said negotiations were possible but not something his side was looking at.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday predicted that the war with Iran will end "immediately after" the U.S. midterm elections in November because Tehran was trying to influence the vote but would not be able to hold out more in the face of U.S. economic pressure.
"I think war is going to end immediately after the election because they can't hold out any longer. They're desperate to try and affect the election," he told reporters before departing for the Republican National Convention in Dallas.
Trump's war with Iran has recently entered its seventh month with no immediate end in sight. On Wednesday, Iran said it attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. sank five Iranian oil tankers. The renewed fighting sent the price of oil surging with benchmark Brent crude future breaching $100 a barrel for the first time since July.
Trump's approval ratings recently sank to a record low due to frustration from voters over the Iran war and deepening cost-of-living crisis. Midterm elections, due to be held on Nov. 3 this year, are typically a referendum on the occupant of the White House.
Oil prices would also come down right after the election, Trump said on Wednesday, once the war is over, while acknowledging diplomatic talks are still a possibility but not preferred.
"Yes, a negotiation could possible happen, but it's not something we're looking at," Trump said.
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