Lee's trip to France builds fresh momentum to deepen 140-year-old relationship

PARIS — The South Korean and French leaders may have created a rare opportunity for their countries' bilateral relations, 140 years after they were first forged, Seoul officials said Wednesday, pointing to a series of agreements signed this week that will likely strengthen their partnerships in a wide range of areas, including nuclear power plants and artificial intelligence (AI).

President Lee Jae Myung wrapped up his four-day trip to France earlier in the day, heading home with a handful of agreements that include those calling for enhanced cooperation in areas such as defense manufacturing, nuclear energy and other advanced industries.

"It marked a chance to concretely and practically develop cooperation between the two countries," Seoul's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said of Lee's trip that included a two-day state visit to Paris.

The South Korean president began his France trip in Nice, where he and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the countries' first-ever joint meeting on ways to develop the film industry. Lee and Macron held summit talks in Paris on Tuesday, marking their second bilateral talks this year following their meeting in Seoul in April.

"With this week's meeting, the two leaders have made reciprocal state visits to each other's country in about five months, solidifying the trust and bond between the leaders," Wi said earlier.

In addition to their personal relationship, the leaders' latest summit may have created fresh momentum for South Korea-France ties, Seoul officials said, noting the countries have signed 16 agreements before and during Lee's trip to France, including nine signed Tuesday on the sidelines of the Lee-Macron summit.

One of the agreements calls for upgrading an existing pact on military secret information protection between the two countries, as they seek to strengthen the framework for cooperation in national defense and the defense industry, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.

Two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed this week call for joint research and development projects between South Korean and French companies in the AI, semiconductor and quantum technology sectors, as well as enhanced cooperation in industrial policies, trade and other areas.

Under a freshly signed partnership between Samsung Electronics Co. and French AI startup Mistral AI, the South Korean tech giant will become a "strategic investor" in the French firm that will develop an exclusive AI model for Samsung that could protect its semiconductor information.

During the summit, Lee and Macron also agreed to expand their countries' existing cooperation in the AI, quantum technology and nuclear energy sectors to manufacturing and the global market.

On nuclear energy, in particular, Seoul and Paris agreed to collaborate in developing next-generation nuclear reactors and diversifying supply chains, while launching a high-level dialogue channel for cooperation on civil nuclear energy.

Such an agreement, Wi said, "has created an important axis of cooperation," stressing that the two countries, who are currently competitors when it comes to nuclear power plant exports, may become partners.

The cultural sector was also a major area of cooperation for South Korea and France, both of which enjoy global cultural influence.

Alongside Macron, Lee co-chaired the Lumiere Summit held in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, on Monday, joining discussions on challenges facing the industry amid the emergence of AI and shifting consumer preferences.

During the event, the two leaders unveiled a joint investment initiative for the cinema and broader visual industries, under which each country will invest 500 million euros ($581.5 million) over the next five years to support the sectors and promote joint projects.

On the international front, the two leaders held "in-depth" discussion on issues related to the conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz during their summit, according to Seoul officials.

"South Korea and France will continue their close cooperation in ensuring the prompt recovery of freedom of navigation and supply chains in the Strait of Hormuz," Lee said at a joint press announcement with Macron following their Tuesday summit.

"Based on the deep friendship and trust built over the past 140 years, we agreed to jointly open a new (door for the) next 140 years," he added, stressing that the countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year.