Fire on Philippine ferry leaves 87 missing, 5 dead

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out on a passenger ferry in waters off the western Philippines, leaving dozens of people missing, the coast guard said Thursday. At least five people were killed.

So far, 42 people have been rescued and efforts are ongoing, so the count of 87 people missing may change, coast guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said in a radio interview.

The ferry MV June Aster had sailed from Manila and was near Coron in Palawan province when the fire started Wednesday.

Cayabyab said 134 people were on board, 117 passengers and 17 crew.