Fire on Philippine ferry leaves 87 missing, 5 dead
Summary
A fire broke out Wednesday evening aboard M/V June Aster near Coron in Palawan, Philippines, leaving at least five people dead and 87 missing. The Philippine Coast Guard said it responded about 1.2 nautical miles northeast of Barangay Marcilla and posted video showing the vessel engulfed in flames. It said 42 people were rescued, while GMA News reported the ship was carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew. Tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the vessel had departed from Manila.
Key Facts
- The Philippine Coast Guard said it responded to a fire involving M/V June Aster in waters about 1.2 nautical miles northeast of Barangay Marcilla in Coron municipality.
- The coast guard later said five casualties were initially reported and brought ashore.
- Forty-two people were rescued, according to the coast guard.
- GMA News said the ship had 117 passengers and 17 crew aboard.
- MarineTraffic tracking data showed the June Aster had departed from Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out on a passenger ferry in waters off the western Philippines, leaving dozens of people missing, the coast guard said Thursday. At least five people were killed.
So far, 42 people have been rescued and efforts are ongoing, so the count of 87 people missing may change, coast guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said in a radio interview.
The ferry MV June Aster had sailed from Manila and was near Coron in Palawan province when the fire started Wednesday.
Cayabyab said 134 people were on board, 117 passengers and 17 crew.
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