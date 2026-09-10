China extends anti-dumping probe into pecans from US, Mexico
Summary
China has extended its anti-dumping investigation into pecans from the United States and Mexico until March 25 next year. The commerce ministry said the extension was due to the complexity of the case. Beijing had begun steep levies in August after a preliminary ruling found dumping that caused substantial damage to domestic industry. The move adds to trade frictions between China and the United States.
Key Facts
- The probe was originally expected to expire on September 25, one day after Donald Trump’s anticipated meeting with Xi Jinping in Washington.
- China imposed levies of 54.3 percent on pecans from the United States and between 17.8 percent and 51.6 percent on pecans from Mexico in August.
- The US Foreign Agricultural Service said US pecan exports to China were worth $93.1 million in 2023.
- The United States and Mexico are the world’s biggest producers of pecans.
BEIJING — China has extended an anti-dumping investigation into pecans from the United States and Mexico, Beijing's commerce ministry said on Thursday, two weeks before an expected visit by President Xi Jinping to Washington.
The probe launched last year was originally expected to expire on September 25, one day after President Donald Trump's anticipated meeting with Xi in the US capital.
The investigation has now been extended until March 25 next year, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday, citing "the complexity of this case.
"Beijing began imposing steep levies of 54.3 percent on pecans from the United States and between 17.8 percent and 51.6 percent on those from Mexico in August.
The fees were initiated after the commerce ministry's "preliminary ruling" found that pecans were being dumped in the Chinese market, "causing substantial damage to the relevant domestic industry."
The United States and Mexico are the world's biggest producers of pecans.
US exports of the nuts to China were worth $93.1 million in 2023, according to the US Foreign Agricultural Service.
The row over pecans adds to rumbling frictions in trade relations between the world's top two economies, which escalated sharply last year following Trump's return to the White House.
Beijing and Washington reached a shaky truce late last year in a tit-for-tat tariff war initiated by Trump, although China's towering trade surplus and fierce technological competition still spur tensions.
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