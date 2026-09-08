Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has partnered with French artificial intelligence (AI) startup Mistral AI to enhance its semiconductor operations.

The partnership was announced during a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris on Tuesday (local time), the world's largest memory chipmaker said in a press release.

Under the agreement, Samsung will integrate Mistral AI's services and solutions into its semiconductor operations to develop customized AI models for on-premise use.

Mistral AI, founded in 2023 by former employees of Google's DeepMind and Meta, has developed large language models, including Mistral Large.

As semiconductor production processes become more advanced and complex, Samsung expects Mistral AI's platform to help improve the design and manufacturing of semiconductors.

"Increasing complexities involved in AI chip design and manufacturing requires continuous innovation in semiconductor technologies," Jun Young-hyun, vice chairman and head of Samsung's semiconductor division, said.

Samsung said it aims to use targeted AI models to accelerate development cycles, improve manufacturing precision and stabilize yields for advanced memory chips.