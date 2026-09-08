Samsung partners with French AI startup to enhance chip operations
Summary
Samsung Electronics partnered with French AI startup Mistral AI to enhance its semiconductor operations. The agreement was announced during a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday local time. Samsung will use Mistral AI services to build customized on-premise AI models for chip design and manufacturing. The company said the goal is to speed development cycles, improve manufacturing precision and stabilize yields for advanced memory chips.
Key Facts
- Mistral AI was founded in 2023 by former employees of Google DeepMind and Meta.
- Mistral AI has developed large language models, including Mistral Large.
- Jun Young-hyun said increasing complexity in AI chip design and manufacturing requires continuous innovation in semiconductor technologies.
- Samsung said targeted AI models will be used to accelerate development cycles, improve manufacturing precision and stabilize yields for advanced memory chips.
Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has partnered with French artificial intelligence (AI) startup Mistral AI to enhance its semiconductor operations.
The partnership was announced during a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris on Tuesday (local time), the world's largest memory chipmaker said in a press release.
Under the agreement, Samsung will integrate Mistral AI's services and solutions into its semiconductor operations to develop customized AI models for on-premise use.
Mistral AI, founded in 2023 by former employees of Google's DeepMind and Meta, has developed large language models, including Mistral Large.
As semiconductor production processes become more advanced and complex, Samsung expects Mistral AI's platform to help improve the design and manufacturing of semiconductors.
"Increasing complexities involved in AI chip design and manufacturing requires continuous innovation in semiconductor technologies," Jun Young-hyun, vice chairman and head of Samsung's semiconductor division, said.
Samsung said it aims to use targeted AI models to accelerate development cycles, improve manufacturing precision and stabilize yields for advanced memory chips.
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