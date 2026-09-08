Lee, Macron back Hormuz cooperation, stress 'peaceful' multinational mission
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Tuesday in Paris to cooperate on restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Macron said any multinational mission would be peaceful, as Seoul reviews its response to U.S. calls for contributions. The government said no deployment decision has been made. Iran warned that any South Korean military involvement would be seen as support for U.S. action and could bring serious consequences.
Key Facts
- The summit took place at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
- Macron said South Korea and France had previously discussed possible cooperation, including with the U.K., to help reopen the waterway.
- Seoul said it is reviewing various options, including military measures, but has not decided on a deployment.
- Iran warned that South Korean military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz would be viewed as support for U.S. military action and carry serious consequences.
President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Tuesday to work together to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, with Macron describing a prospective multinational mission as "peaceful" as Seoul weighs its role in the strategic waterway.
The two leaders discussed cooperation on Middle East issues during their summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, amid growing attention in South Korea over how the government will respond to U.S. calls for contributions to efforts in the strait.
Macron said South Korea and France had previously discussed what they could do, including with the U.K., to help reopen the waterway.
He said the two countries would cooperate to restore peace in the region once agreement is reached among countries involved in the multinational mission, which he described as peaceful.
The talks come as Seoul considers its response to Washington's calls for South Korea to contribute to efforts to secure the key shipping route. The government has said it is reviewing various options, including military measures, but that no deployment decision has been made.
Iran has warned that any South Korean military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz would be viewed as support for U.S. military action and carry serious consequences.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.