Korea to send 2nd contingent of disaster relief team to Nepal
Summary
Korea plans to send a second contingent of the Korea Disaster Relief Team to Nepal to continue search-and-rescue operations in flood-hit areas on Wednesday. The first contingent, dispatched on Sept. 2, is preparing to return home after a government-private joint council decision. Its mission was originally scheduled to last 10 days, and it is set to leave on Sept. 11 aboard a KC-330 transport aircraft.
Key Facts
- The first KDRT contingent consists of 44 personnel from the foreign ministry, fire authorities and other agencies.
- The team set up a base camp in Batar in Nuwakot district, a stop on the route to flood-hit Rasuwa.
- Nine Koreans went missing after massive floods and landslides while working at the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower plant construction site in Rasuwa district.
Korea plans to send a second contingent of the Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT) to continue search-and-rescue operations in flood-hit Nepal, a foreign ministry official said Wednesday.
The first KDRT contingent, which was dispatched to Nepal on Sept. 2, is preparing to return home following a decision by a government-private joint council, according to the official.
"The first KDRT contingent is scheduled to return home on Sept. 11 aboard a KC-330 transport aircraft," he said, adding that its mission was originally scheduled to last 10 days.
The foreign ministry said the second team will also continue search-and-rescue operations in Nepal.
The KDRT, consisting of 44 personnel from the foreign ministry, fire authorities and other agencies, set up a base camp in Batar in the neighboring Nuwakot district, a major stop on the route to flood-hit Rasuwa.
Nine Koreans went missing following massive floods and landslides while working at the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower plant construction site in the Rasuwa district.
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