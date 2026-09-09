Korea plans to send a second contingent of the Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT) to continue search-and-rescue operations in flood-hit Nepal, a foreign ministry official said Wednesday.

The first KDRT contingent, which was dispatched to Nepal on Sept. 2, is preparing to return home following a decision by a government-private joint council, according to the official.

"The first KDRT contingent is scheduled to return home on Sept. 11 aboard a KC-330 transport aircraft," he said, adding that its mission was originally scheduled to last 10 days.

The foreign ministry said the second team will also continue search-and-rescue operations in Nepal.

The KDRT, consisting of 44 personnel from the foreign ministry, fire authorities and other agencies, set up a base camp in Batar in the neighboring Nuwakot district, a major stop on the route to flood-hit Rasuwa.

Nine Koreans went missing following massive floods and landslides while working at the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower plant construction site in the Rasuwa district.