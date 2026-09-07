Trump says Canada's Bombardier cannot sell in US unless it builds there

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Monday that Canadian private jet maker Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell its planes in the United States unless it started manufacturing in the country.

"NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a 'piggybank',” he said.

Trump's post comes amid a growing trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa, one of many economic policies in his second term, especially a near global tariff-wall, that have drawn complaints from many US trading partners.

Canada is set to introduce a wave of counter tariffs against the United States on Tuesday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how Trump would enforce the action or the steps he would take to bar deliveries of Bombardier jets which have been approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The planemaker's jets also comply with the United States Mexico Canada (USMCA) trade deal that Trump helped implement.

U.S. aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia said he did not believe any business jet customers would cancel Bombardier orders and didn't see how Trump could stop them from being sold. Aboulafia pointed out that most Bombardier private jets use U.S. engines, which are produced by both Honeywell Aerospace and GE Aerospace.

Aerospace has largely emerged unscathed from Trump's tariff war with the flow of parts and planes not currently impacted by duties. According to U.S. trade group Aerospace Industries Association, the country's aerospace and defense sector has a $109.2 billion trade surplus, with exports up 25 percent on an annual basis in 2025.

Like the U.S. auto sector, which depends on parts production by its northern neighbor, aerospace is highly integrated on a global scale.

Bombardier, the Montreal-based rival of U.S. business jet manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace, has an American workforce of 3,500, and a U.S. footprint of 2,800 suppliers, along with factories and service centers in the country. The company is now adding its sixth U.S. service center and produces wings for its flagship Global 8000 jet in Texas.

Bombardier also has a defense division with a US-based factory in Kansas where it prepares Canadian-manufactured planes for special mission purposes. About half of the fleet of 5,100 aircraft operated by Bombardier customers are located in the US.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In January, Trump said the U.S. was decertifying Bombardier Global Express business jets and threatened 50 percent import tariffs on all aircraft made in Canada until the country's regulator certified a number of planes produced by Gulfstream. Neither occurred, but the next month Canada certified several Gulfstream planes.

In July, Bombardier reported that its quarterly revenue grew 6 percent compared with the same three months a year ago to $2.15 billion, helped by strong demand for aftermarket services.



