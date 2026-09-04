WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that unless the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, he would stop trading with countries with which the United States has a deficit.

"High interest rates put the U.S.A. at a very unfair disadvantage, and I won't allow that to happen!" said Trump, who has repeatedly demanded that the Fed cut rates.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday reported stronger-than-expected job creation in August, prompting traders to boost bets on a hike later this month.

"We should have the LOWEST RATE of any country in the World ... LOWER THE RATE OR I’LL STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT," Trump said in a social media post.