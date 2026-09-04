WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order related to beef on Friday, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

One of the sources said the order would pertain to country-of-origin labeling for beef.

Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order behind closed doors at 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT).

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said last week he would look into whether there were too many regulations restricting ranchers from slaughtering their own cattle.

He also signed last week an order to temporarily increase imports of some lower-tariff beef in an effort to bring down consumer beef prices, which have hit record highs this year.

Ranchers and farm groups strongly oppose the plan, which they argue will disadvantage American producers.

Some ranchers have sought mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef, arguing that would support domestic producers and provide more transparency to consumers. Under current regulations, meat companies can voluntarily add a "Product of USA" label for meat born, raised and slaughtered in the U.S.