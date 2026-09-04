Trump expected to sign a beef-related executive order on Friday, sources say
Summary
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign a beef-related executive order in Washington on Friday. One source said it will address country-of-origin labeling for beef, and the White House gave no immediate comment. Trump also said last week he would review regulations affecting ranchers and signed an order to temporarily increase some lower-tariff beef imports to help ease record consumer prices.
Key Facts
- Trump is scheduled to sign the executive order behind closed doors at 1:30 p.m. ET, or 1730 GMT.
- One source said the order would pertain to country-of-origin labeling for beef.
- Trump last week said he would look into whether regulations were restricting ranchers from slaughtering their own cattle.
- He also signed an order last week to temporarily increase imports of some lower-tariff beef to bring down consumer prices, which have hit record highs this year.
- Ranchers and farm groups oppose the import plan and say mandatory country-of-origin labeling would support domestic producers and improve consumer transparency.
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order related to beef on Friday, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
One of the sources said the order would pertain to country-of-origin labeling for beef.
Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order behind closed doors at 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT).
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump said last week he would look into whether there were too many regulations restricting ranchers from slaughtering their own cattle.
He also signed last week an order to temporarily increase imports of some lower-tariff beef in an effort to bring down consumer beef prices, which have hit record highs this year.
Ranchers and farm groups strongly oppose the plan, which they argue will disadvantage American producers.
Some ranchers have sought mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef, arguing that would support domestic producers and provide more transparency to consumers. Under current regulations, meat companies can voluntarily add a "Product of USA" label for meat born, raised and slaughtered in the U.S.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.