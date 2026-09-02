Trump floats renaming Strait of Hormuz as 'Trump Strait'
Summary
Trump suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as Trump Strait on Wednesday, calling it under U.S.A. control in a post on Truth Social. He also said the waterway would be hotter than ever before. The remark came amid continued fighting with Iran over the contested chokepoint. It followed earlier Trump-led geographic renaming moves, including Lake Ontario and the Gulf of Mexico.
Key Facts
- Trump said on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz should be renamed Trump Strait and described it as under U.S.A. control.
- He said the waterway would be hotter than ever before.
- Trump had ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed Lake America a week earlier amid a trade war with Canada.
- He renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America on his first day back in office in January 2025.
- Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the war Trump started with Israel in late February.
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as "Trump Strait" despite the fact that the crucial waterway remains contested amid the war with Iran.
"Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be 'hotter' than ever before!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.
It is the latest geographical name change floated by Trump and comes a week after he ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed as "Lake America" amid a trade war with Canada.
Trump also renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" on his first day back in office in January 2025.
Neither Mexico nor Canada have accepted the changes.
Many of the previous name changes started off as apparently jovial remarks by the 80-year-old U.S. president before he then followed through to make them a reality.
Trump has in recent weeks repeatedly pressed a threat to claim sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, even posting a map showing the waterway as a "new U.S. territory."
But Iran has effectively shut down the chokepoint, through which a fifth of the world's oil passes, in retaliation for the war Trump started along with Israel in late February.
Oil prices are rising again after U.S. forces launched fresh strikes near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday in response to what Trump said were new minelaying efforts by Iran.
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