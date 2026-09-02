WASHINGTON — The United States is considering frigate designs from South Korea, Japan and Turkey for a new class of warships, a news report said Wednesday, as it is seeking cooperation with trusted allies to rebuild its navy and shipbuilding industry.

Citing three industry sources, USNI News, the U.S. Naval Institute's news outlet, reported that the White House and the U.S. Navy are considering the designs from the countries for a competition that could include building up to two of the ships in foreign shipyards before transitioning to U.S. yards.

The frigate designs under consideration include the Chungnam-class guided-missile frigate built by South Korean shipbuilders, the export version of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' FFM Mogami-class guided-missile frigate and the Istanbul-class guided-missile frigate built by several Turkish shipyards, according to the report.

The move to procure foreign-built warships would break with more than a century of U.S. domestic naval construction, the report pointed out.

South Korea has been carrying out a project to build a total of six Chungnam-class frigates. Of the six, the lead ship was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, while SK Oceanplant is building three and Hanwha Ocean the remaining two.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a national security memorandum permitting foreign shipbuilders to build up to two ships in their parent shipyards for delivery to the United States.

After the memo, acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao directed the office of the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition William Mahan to oversee a study on international combatants, roll-on, roll-off cargo vessels and consolidated cargo replenishment at sea (CONSOL) tankers for Military Sealift Command, the outlet said.

The assessment is due Nov. 12, 2026.

South Korea and the U.S. have been stepping up shipbuilding cooperation as Seoul has committed to investing US$150 billion in the U.S. shipbuilding sector as part of a total $350 billion investment pledge under last year's bilateral trade and investment deal.