Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday threatened Iran with a massive response in the event of an attack on Israel.

"We would strike all of Iran's national military and civilian infrastructure, including its energy infrastructure, and send Iran deep back into the Stone Age and an age of darkness," Katz said, according to his office.

"An Iranian attack on Israel would free us from any existing constraints," he added in the comments made during a meeting with defense ministry employees.

Katz said Israel was monitoring signs that economic pressure on Iran could prompt Tehran to take drastic action.

"We are seeing signs that the enormous economic pressure Iran is under, as well as fears of an uprising and the collapse of the regime, could drive the country to desperate measures," he said.

Katz had already said on Wednesday that Israel was preparing for the possibility of an Iranian attack during the upcoming Jewish holidays.

Tehran "likes to attack on holidays," Israeli news site ynet quoted the defense minister as saying.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins on the evening of Sept. 11, while Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, begins on the evening of Sept. 20.

Iran launched attacks on Israel during the Jewish holiday of Passover in April as part of the war between the two countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump made a similar threat during the conflict.

"We are going to bring them back to the stone ages where they belong," Trump said in early April.

The belligerent remarks prompted widespread outrage among Iranians, including opponents of the government.