Xi tells Egypt's Sisi 'external interference' in Middle East should be opposed
Summary
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Wednesday that external interference in the Middle East should be opposed. Xi said regional countries should strengthen dialogue on peace and security, according to Xinhua. He also said China was ready to help protect maritime shipping and advance development cooperation. The comments came as Xi made his first visit to Egypt in a decade amid the U.S.-Iran war and rising sanctions pressure on Iran and Chinese banks.
Key Facts
- Xi is on his first visit to Egypt in a decade, according to the report.
- Washington vowed last month to isolate Iran economically and threatened expanded sanctions that could also hit Chinese banks.
- China is a major buyer of Iranian oil and has vowed to safeguard its interests.
- Xi said China stands ready to work with countries in the region to safeguard the security of international shipping lanes and eliminate the breeding grounds for conflict.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Egyptian counterpart on Wednesday that "external interference" in the Middle East should be opposed, Beijing's state media reported, following talks in Cairo between the two leaders.
"We must uphold the principle that the people of the Middle East are the masters of their own affairs, oppose external interference (and) support regional countries in strengthening dialogue on peace and security," Xi told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
Xi is on his first visit to Egypt in a decade as Beijing seeks a greater foothold in the region against the backdrop of the U.S.-Iran war.
Washington vowed last month to isolate Iran economically, threatening expanded sanctions that could also hit Chinese banks, among others.
China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, has vowed to safeguard its interests.
Xi also said during talks with Sisi that Beijing was willing to help protect maritime shipping from the energy-rich region, upended since U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February triggered the war.
"China stands ready to work with countries in the region to safeguard the security of international shipping lanes, advance development cooperation ... and eliminate the breeding grounds for conflict," Xi said, according to Xinhua.
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