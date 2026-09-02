Hong Kong democracy activist Wong pleads guilty to foreign collusion

HONG KONG — Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty to foreign collusion on Wednesday in a second national security trial against him that could see him jailed for life, AFP journalists in court saw.

He is accused of asking foreign countries, individuals or institutions to "impose sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities" against Hong Kong and China in 2020, after Beijing imposed a national security law on the finance hub.

The 29-year-old Wong, one of the most recognisable faces of Hong Kong's now-quashed democracy movement, is already serving a nearly five-year sentence for subversion and was due to be released next year.

Rights groups have said the new charges, which could see Wong sent to prison for life, aim to keep him behind bars as long as possible.

Wong sat in the courtroom dock as the charges were read out, before confirming his guilty plea.

He smiled and nodded in thanks after a supporter in the public gallery shouted "hang in there!"

Prosecutors said Wong and other activists had been lobbying on social media to get attention and support from abroad.

Wong had written for newspapers and spoken to media outlets to call for international sanctions against China and Hong Kong after the security law took effect, and met with foreign politicians including former U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi and current Secretary of State Marco Rubio, prosecutors added.

After the charges were read out to him, he stood up and told the judge loudly: "confirm."

His sentence will be decided "as soon as possible," the judge said, without specifying a date.

Wong was among dozens of pro-democracy campaigners convicted in the city's largest national security trial after their involvement in informal elections in 2020.

'Continues to strive'

The former student leader has been a thorn in Beijing's side for more than a decade after shooting to prominence during the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests.

He was involved in the huge and sometimes violent democracy rallies in 2019 that triggered Beijing's imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong the following year.

Louis Lee, a former member of the now-disbanded Scholarism student group co-founded by Wong, visited him regularly in prison.

He told AFP before Wednesday's hearing that Wong remained "energetic" while in detention by working out, playing the guitar and studying university courses.

"I believe he has never given up and will continue to seek knowledge and learn new skills," Lee said.

"Some people feel that ... Joshua seems to have disappeared from the public eye, but in reality he has never given up on himself. He has continued to strive to be a better man."